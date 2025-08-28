CFI advances Latin American growth with authorisation to establish a representative office in Colombia

CFI Financial Group, a global leader in online trading, has received regulatory authorization from the Colombian Financial Superintendence (SFC) to move forward with the establishment of a representative office in Colombia. This step marks a key milestone in CFI’s strategy to expand its regulated presence across high-potential markets worldwide.

With the newly obtained license, CFI has been approved to set up its office in Bogotá, where activities will focus on market awareness and promotional efforts for approved products, while operating under the highest compliance standards defined by local regulations. Once operational, the office will focus on supporting CFI’s clients in Colombia by providing direct access to global markets. Through its award-winning platforms, advanced trading tools, and dedicated educational resources, CFI aims to empower traders and investors with fast, secure, and transparent trading experiences tailored to the local market.

“Colombia represents a strategic milestone in our global expansion and reflects our commitment to operating closer to the markets where our clients are,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group.

“This authorisation enables us to deliver localized products, stronger support, and a more connected experience, all while upholding the highest regulatory and transparency standards.”

This move strengthens CFI’s footprint in Latin America and builds on the Group’s recent expansions across South Africa, Azerbaijan, and Bahrain, demonstrating its focus on responsible growth and sustainable client-focused solutions.