UAE grants Golden Visa to Moti Hamud Ali Foodstuff Trading LLC CEO

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 5:36 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 5:39 PM

The UAE government has awarded its 10-year Golden Residency visa to Motiur Rahman Hamud Ali, CEO and owner of Moti Hamud Ali Foodstuff Trading LLC, located in Al Aweer fruits and vegetables market. On receiving the visa, Ali said: “I would like to thank the UAE government for this excellent acknowledgement. I am more confident as an investor, now that I have received the Golden Visa. The leaders of the UAE have taken such a positive action for investors, and I am quite appreciative of the Dubai authorities for honouring me with this recognition.”

Since coming to the UAE in 1999, Ali has been making a name as a businessman. He started Moti Hamud Ali Foodstuff Trading LLC, a reputable Dubai-based import-export and supplier of fruits and vegetables related company, in 2013. The company supplies fruits and vegetables all around the UAE and the Middle East. Built on the principles of creating trust and respect, Ali is aiming to achieve more and expand his business to greater heights.