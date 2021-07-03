Century Financial wins workplace honour

Great Place to Work (GPTW) Middle East has honoured Century Financial with the number one position in the ‘Best Workplaces for Millennials’ category in the GCC among thirty other entities in the region. The company has attained the No. 1 position this year, after coming fourth last year.

Bal Krishen Rathore, CEO and chairman of Century Financial said, “Featuring consistently on GPTW’s best workplaces list year on year is a testimony of the company’s people, practices, and approach. It’s a true testament to the investment we make in our people. We have always believed in creating an innovative, positive and happy workplace culture for millennials, and the result is showing with our No.1 ranking this year.”

The ‘Best Workplaces for Millennials’ list is highly competitive and based on the confidential feedback of employees. To select the ‘Best Workplaces for Millennials’, GPTW conducts an evaluation of each participating company.