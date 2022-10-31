Century Financial continues well-being drive with HWH

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 2:30 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 2:32 PM

Addressing critical issues through socially responsible initiatives, Century Financial has been at the forefront in supporting the community through its ‘Health, wealth, and happiness (HWH)’ programme. With a constant focus on sustainability and inclusivity, it stands committed to introducing measures and lending support to communities enhancing well-being and happiness across the UAE.

With sustainability at the core, the company has so far managed several successful CSR initiatives like the HWH charity drive, the ‘she matters’ – breast cancer awareness campaign and Covid-19 safety kits to name a few. In this year’s HWH drive, Century Financial commemorated ‘World Food Day’ by distributing 1,000 box meals to blue-collar workers at the Al Quoz Camp.

Bal Krishen Rathore, chairman and CEO at Century Financial, said: “The UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 focus on enhanced nutrition and well-being. Our brothers working in blue-collar jobs are major contributors to building and shaping the nation’s growth. By sharing a meal with them, we build a stronger bond, filled with respect and harmony towards a better future. The company has integrated sustainability into its strategic vision and initiated the process with a series of activities. This initiative is a part of many such events and activities planned this year.”

Besides distributing the meal boxes, the health awareness drive centred around the importance of nutritious food, adopting healthy habits, and tips on maintaining a proper diet. The segment on wealth included how to manage personal finance, the importance of saving, and how to avoid unnecessary expenses. Gift hampers were given out during these power-packed sessions, which included shopping vouchers, calling cards, and hygiene products. To date, the HWH campaign has touched over 7,000 lives so far.

Some of the other sustainability practices at Century Financial include recycling, Ghaf tree plantations, eco-friendly lighting, and encouraging reusability in their premises.