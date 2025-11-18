  • search in Khaleej Times
Centurion Properties reveals Dubai’s first Mouawad branded residences in partnership with OCTA Properties

The world-famous jewellery house is set to make its architectural debut in the prestigious Meydan Horizon

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 4:53 PM

Centurion Properties has officially unveiled Dubai’s first residences branded by Mouawad – a development that brings together architectural excellence, luxury living, and decades of brand heritage. 

The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony held at the exclusive Mouawad boutique in Dubai Mall, attended by Ali Hasan Jaied, shareholder at Jaiedco Real Estate Development, Joby George, CEO of Centurion Properties, Pascal Mouawad, fourth generation co-guardian, and Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.

Rising 19 floors above the skyline, the tower is set to feature a grand lobby, premium amenities, and a serene setting in Meydan Horizon.

“This project reflects our commitment to creating spaces that are not only sustainable and future-ready, but also deeply rooted in elegance and purpose,” said Joby George, CEO of Centurion Properties. “We have partnered with Jaiedco Real Estate Development to create a destination for discerning residents who value prestige, functionality, and timeless design.” 

Located in the heart of Dubai, Meydan Horizon is an emerging lifestyle hub that blends modern infrastructure with natural elements. Its proximity to key landmarks, expansive green spaces, and integrated urban planning offers residents a balanced and connected living experience.

The area is quickly becoming a magnet for luxury developments and innovative architecture.

Pascal Mouawad, fourth generation co-guardian, commented: “Continuing the Mouawad legacy means staying true to our core values of excellence, artistry, and heritage. This partnership with Centurion and OCTA felt like a natural extension of our brand, allowing us to bring our vision of luxury into the realm of residential living.”

Globally renowned for its legacy in high jewelry, Mouawad will infuse its signature elegance into every aspect of the residence, from the building’s façade to the interior design and curated details that reflect the brand’s timeless sophistication.

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, added: “We are proud to be the exclusive global licensee for Mouawad branded residences. This project sets a new benchmark in luxury real estate, and we look forward to leading all sales and marketing efforts to bring this extraordinary vision to life.” 

Blending high end craftsmanship with modern sophistication, these homes promise to become a defining landmark in Dubai’s real estate landscape.

