Centurion Properties launches Burj Capital Business Bay, setting new benchmark for Dubai’s commercial landscape

Centurion Properties has announced the grand launch of Burj Capital Business Bay, a state-of-the-art luxury office tower located in the heart of Business Bay. The launch event was held on September 29, 2025, at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, marked the official opening of Phase 2 of the project, positioning Burj Capital Business Bay as one of the most prestigious commercial developments in the region.

Strategically located near Dubai’s icons like Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Design District, and DIFC, this tower reflects the spirit of Dubai as a global hub of innovation and enterprise. Guided by its brand line, “Address that Matters,” the development sets a new benchmark for premium commercial spaces in the city.

Burj Capital Business Bay stands out for its scale and sophistication. It offers more than 238+ office units complemented by 5 curated retail outlets, a full-service gym and an exclusive rooftop viewing lounge. The project spans over a million square feet of built-up area with office spaces ranging from 750 sqft to entire floor plates of up to 14,000 sqft across 26 floors, ensuring flexible layouts and efficient workplace planning for businesses of all sizes.

Beyond its commercial value, the development reimagines the workplace as a holistic environment that inspires balance, creativity, and productivity. Facilities include a swimming pool, yoga deck, co-working spaces, amphitheater seating, a running track, pickleball courts, diverse F&B zones, and a panoramic viewing deck. Every element is designed to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of modern professionals while maintaining exceptional architectural standards.

Speaking on the choice of Business Bay as a location, Moksh, managing director says: “There are many commercial projects in Dubai — but if you were to start a business today, where would you want to be situated? Business Bay. It's the one place that comes to mind. Dubai is getting increasingly populated, and traffic is a challenge. By creating office towers not only in Business Bay but also in evolving hubs like JVC and Motor City, we’re offering entrepreneurs and businesses proximity, connectivity, and everyday convenience.”

“For instance, JVC is primarily residential, but it’s very well connected — just 10 to 15 minutes from key hubs. Many people living there have businesses but their offices are located far away. By bringing premium office spaces closer to residential communities, we’re adding tangible value to how people live and work," he added.

Burj Capital Business Bay represents one of the most significant commercial launches in the district in recent years. With a striking façade, precision-crafted interiors, and a coveted address, it delivers a rare opportunity for global businesses, entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking enterprises to establish themselves at the heart of Dubai.

He also said: “Burj Capital Business Bay is more than an office tower. It’s a landmark that combines prestige, prime location, and thoughtfully designed amenities to power productivity and growth. This is a future-ready address for leaders who want to stand at the center of Dubai’s progress.”

“When a building is constructed, your name stays with it forever. We design every development with this responsibility in mind. Our team spends months — sometimes a year — perfecting every detail so that when someone walks into our building, it reflects elegance, functionality, and our long-term vision.”

The event welcomed top developers, leading brokerages, and industry pioneers, and featured a vibrant entertainment lineup including Mark Zitti e i Fratelli Coltelli, pianist Giselle Stouns, and international performer DJ Liutik. The launch marked not just a milestone for the project, but also a significant statement about Centurion Properties’ ambitions in the region’s commercial real estate landscape.