Central Trading Company appointed as the sole distributor of Davanti Tyres

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 12:12 PM

Central Trading Company, a member of Al Rostamani Group, was recently appointed as the sole distributor for British tyre brand Davanti across all the UAE territories.

Launched in 2015, Davanti Tyres combines expert engineering, advanced manufacturing processes, extensive testing and progressive development. Advanced silica compounds combined with innovative tread designs ensure that every Davanti tyre delivers excellent quality, high durability, safety, efficiency and driving comfort for good value within the mid-range market.

Mohammed Aqel, general manager at Central Trading Company, expressed his enthusiasm for adding Davanti Tyres to the portfolio of the premium automotive brands distributed by the Company. He said: “We are very excited to partner with Davanti Tyres to bring a high-quality product to the UAE market at an affordable price. The brand responds to the market’s need by offering a wide range of sizes suitable for most cars, SUVs, 4X4 and vans.”

Najib Chakhtoura, sales director for Middle East and Africa — Davanti Tyres, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Central Trading Company which has a distinguished and successful leadership with a very strong presence in the UAE market through dedicated and loyal customers’ network in each and every city.”

Peter Cross, general manager at Davanti Tyres, said: "It’s fantastic that the Davanti brand is trusted by Central Trading Company and that they recognise our commitment to innovation and quality being at the heart of every Davanti tyre. We look forward to further growing the brand in the UAE with their full support.”

Al Rostamani Group is one of the largest and oldest conglomerates in the UAE. The Group has grown steadfastly and conscientiously over the last 65 years with the guiding principles of commitment, care and vision.