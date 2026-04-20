Central Asian fintech leader OSON secures DFSA license to establish regional hub in Dubai

OSON, a leading Central Asian financial technology holding, has officially secured a regulatory license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This milestone authorises the company to operate within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a regulated financial entity, marking a pivotal phase in its global expansion and establishing the foundation for a new regional hub serving the MENA and GCC markets.

The holding strategically views Dubai not just as a new market, but as a robust financial bridge connecting the rapidly growing economies of the GCC and Central Asia. The team is currently finalising local operational infrastructure, expanding the partner network, and preparing the rollout of key financial products tailored to facilitate seamless cross-border business between these regions.



"Securing the DFSA license is a critical step in the execution of our international strategy. By establishing this hub, we are creating a direct, seamless financial bridge between the GCC and Central Asia," said Farkhod Makhmudov, founder and CEO of OSON. "This achievement is the direct result of our systemic work and rigorous preparation. We successfully met all the high standards of the regulator, deployed our local team, and laid the necessary operational groundwork. Now, we are fully positioned to scale."



To support this rapid regional scaling, the business has transitioned immediately into an active operational phase. Current focus is directed towards empowering the dedicated local team in Dubai, advancing signed strategic partnerships with both local Emirates-based and international enterprises, and cementing a robust operational base.



Founded in Central Asia, the fintech platform brings a decade of expertise and a proven multi-product ecosystem to the UAE. This includes digital wallets, robust B2B payment infrastructure, a network of self-service terminals, and diverse digital services. Already operating across multiple countries, the company develops and delivers secure cross-border financial operations designed to support both private consumers and corporate clients across the GCC–Central Asia corridor.