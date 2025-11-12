CentFX strengthens market leadership with major win at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

CentFX, a regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, has been named “Best B2B Liquidity Provider” at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, where it participated as the Diamond Sponsor. The recognition highlights the firm’s growing role in strengthening market access, liquidity efficiency, and technological advancement across the financial trading ecosystem.

“This achievement reflects our continued focus on transparency, innovation, and client trust,” said the CEO of CentFX. “We remain committed to advancing global trading infrastructure through technology and strong regulatory standards.”

Founded in 2022, CentFX has steadily expanded its presence in global financial markets, offering access to more than 400 trading instruments, including foreign exchange, indices, and precious metals, through the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. The firm caters to institutional and retail investors, providing flexible trading options and robust infrastructure designed to support efficiency and speed.

CentFX maintains regulatory oversight through multiple international authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) in the United States, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. This compliance framework underscores its alignment with global financial governance standards.

The brokerage’s operational model is centred on responsible growth and sustainable performance. Its technology stack integrates advanced execution systems and analytical tools designed to improve trade precision and risk management. By balancing innovation with regulatory discipline, CentFX has positioned itself as part of a new generation of firms shaping the future of cross-border financial trading.

At Forex Expo Dubai 2025, industry analysts noted that the event reflected shifting dynamics in global liquidity and financial connectivity. “As trading volumes continue to expand, the focus is increasingly on firms that can deliver reliability and transparency in execution,” one analyst said.

CentFX’s recognition at the event follows a year of notable progress in the brokerage landscape, with global liquidity providers expanding their regional presence and technology partnerships. The company’s recent milestones mirror this broader transformation within financial markets, where digital infrastructure and multi-asset integration have become key drivers of competitiveness.

The firm plans to continue expanding its institutional relationships and explore collaborations across emerging markets. Its participation in major financial events and expos remains part of its long-term strategy to enhance access to diversified trading opportunities and support knowledge exchange within the global financial community.

For more information, visit www.centfx.com.