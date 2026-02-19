CENTFX receives Best ECN/STP Broker Award at IFX Expo 2026

CENTFX has been recognised at the IFX Expo 2026, where the firm received the Best ECN/STP Broker Award. The industry accolade highlights the company’s focus on high-speed execution and transparent market access during a period of significant growth for the regional brokerage landscape.

The recognition follows a year of notable progress within the sector, as global liquidity providers continue to expand their regional presence and technology partnerships. CENTFX’s recent milestones mirror this broader transformation in financial markets, where digital infrastructure and multi-asset integration have become primary drivers of competitiveness.

Alongside its brokerage milestones, the firm is scaling its fintech capabilities through the CentPay ecosystem. This includes the promotion of the CentPay App and the CentPay Visa Card, which offers both physical and virtual Visa and Mastercard options for global transactions. Furthermore, the company has unveiled plans for the Cent Token, an upcoming utility project designed to integrate with the brand’s existing financial services.

Looking ahead, CENTFX plans to continue expanding its institutional relationships and exploring collaborations across emerging markets. Participation in major financial events remains a core component of the firm's long-term strategy to enhance access to diversified trading opportunities and support knowledge exchange within the global financial community. CENTFX provides market access and payment solutions through its CentPay platform.