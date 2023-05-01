Center of Excellence in Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction in Dubai gives lifeline to patients with rare congenital limb deformities

Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:18 PM

The Professor Weber Center for Limb Lengthening and Limb Reconstruction at Adam Vital Hospital in Dubai is the foremost and one of its kind centre in the MENA region, sub-specialised in limb lengthening and deformity correction for adults and the pediatric population. The Center of Excellence was established to instil hope and provide opportunities for individuals who previously had no efficacious treatment alternatives. The Center of Excellence has been touching the lives of thousands of adults and children, including six weeks old infants travelling from across the globe to seek world-class care for the most complex orthopaedic deformities, thus increasing inbound medical tourism and minimising outbound overseas medical treatment.

The Center is elated to be part of Saif Al Hadidi’s milestones to full recovery after a series of multiple transformative surgeries spanning over six years from 2016-2022.

Al Hadidi was born with a rare congenital bone deformity that affected his both hips, knees, feet as well as legs, as a result of which he could not walk and live a normal life for fourteen years. He visited Prof Weber after profoundly scouting for globally leading orthopaedic surgeons to successfully address his complex problem and fulfil his long-awaited dream of being able to walk.

The comprehensive treatment plan included a robust regime of 19 surgeries, physiotherapy, fixator cleaning and advanced diagnostic investigations to ensure a successful outcome.

Prof Weber is the director of the renowned Center for Limb Lengthening and Limb Reconstruction at Adam Vital Hospital in Dubai. He is a German Board Certified orthopaedic and trauma surgeon and a world-renowned Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Procedures expert. The renowned Prof Weber Center for Limb Lengthening and Limb Reconstruction at Adam Vital Hospital has been spearheading and instrumental in developing and performing unique procedures to address extremely complex limb deformities in children and adults.

From being born with a rare congenital deformity affecting his hip, knees and feet, diminishing the length of his leg and severely affecting his ability to perform daily tasks to a young man today who does adventure sports and lives his life like any other hale and hearty person, Al Hadidi’s story is truly inspiring and heartening.