Cemex UAE to supply materials for Al Maktoum Airport expansion

Agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company will support Phase I construction of Dubai's future mega aviation hub

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Jul 2026, 10:13 AM
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Cemex UAE has signed a supply agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to support the delivery of a major infrastructure package for the Phase I expansion of Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), reinforcing Cemex's commitment to supporting the UAE's most significant infrastructure developments.

The expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) marks a transformative milestone in Dubai's long-term vision to strengthen its position as a global aviation and logistics hub. Once completed, the airport is expected to become one of the world's largest aviation hubs, with five parallel runways, five terminal buildings, 400 boarding gates, and an ultimate annual capacity of up to 260 million passengers.

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Under the agreement, Cemex UAE will supply a comprehensive portfolio of cement, cementitious materials, ready-mix concrete, and admixture solutions to support CHEC's construction activities. Leveraging its technical expertise and operational excellence, Cemex UAE will deliver high-quality, innovative building solutions designed to meet the project's demanding performance, durability, and construction requirements.

"At Cemex UAE, we are committed to creating value for our customers through innovative, high-quality, and more sustainable building solutions delivered with operational excellence," said Mariusz Młodawski, country director of Cemex UAE. "We are honoured to support China Harbour Engineering Company in the delivery of a major infrastructure package for the Phase I expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. This agreement reflects the trust our customers place in Cemex UAE's technical expertise, innovation, digital end-to-end processes, and proven ability to deliver high-performance, low-carbon building solutions at scale. We look forward to contributing to a project that will help shape Dubai's future as a leading global aviation and logistics hub."

 For more information, visit: cemex.com


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