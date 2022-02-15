CellSave Arabia is the first private stem cell laboratory to be licensed under DHA

CellSave Arabia Stem Cell Bank

The cell laboratory, is the first private cord blood bank to be licensed under the new UAE Cabinet regulations and the DHA

In an effort to regulate cord blood and stem cell centers, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Future has passed new regulations that legislates and improves services provided by stem cell providers in the UAE. The new regulatory framework signed by the secretary general of the Cabinet has been set to avoid malpractice within a legislative framework and enhance the public health of the community.

CellSave Arabia was inaugurated in 2006 by the UAE Minister of Health as the first private stem cell facility in the region and since then it has become an internationally recognised and accredited facility servicing the region. After the implementation of the new regulations, CellSave Arabia was given the first health facility license by DHA under the facility category of Cord Blood and Stem Cell Center.

Sarah Al-Hajali, CEO, stem cell laboratory, said: "Since the past 15 years, we have ensured that our facilities in the UAE are on the forefront on the latest innovating stem cell technologies but more importantly adhere to the most stringent quality standards in our industry. We welcome the initiatives that the UAE’s regulators have taken to implement a legislative framework regulating the stem cell industry to protect the UAE community in need of different stem cell services.”

Alia Abdelrazeq, COO, CellSave Arabia, said: "Receiving the first DHA license as a Cord Blood and Stem Cell Center in the UAE demonstrates our success and commitment to quality, compliance, and excellence. Cord blood banking is a rapidly growing field in our region and the community now has access to both private stem cell preservation through CellSave and public donation options with DCRC.”

More about cord blood banking:

For over 30 years, cord blood stem cells have been used in medical transplants for more than 80 conditions, including blood disorder, cancers, metabolic disorders, to rebuild the blood and immune system. Today there are also over 100 ongoing studies worldwide that investigate cord blood stem cells value in regenerative medicine, in areas such as cardiovascular, neurological, autoimmune and tissue or organ damage.

Stem cells from the umbilical cord, tissue and placenta can be collected after birth and stored cryogenically in a licensed laboratory for over 30 years. CellSave Arabia has released stem cell samples from many of their families from the region for a wide range of transplants including beta-thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, cancers, and regenerative clinical trials such as cerebral palsy and autism.

Any companies carrying out activities related to cord blood or stem cells need to be licensed as a health facility under the DHA in Dubai and under DOH in Abu Dhabi.