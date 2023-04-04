Celebrating World Homoeopathy Day

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 10:49 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM

April 10 is observed as World Homoeopathy Day across the world. This day we commemorate the birthday of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy and a German physician born on April 10, 1755.

On the occasion of World Homeopathy Day, over 60 clinics and hospitals in the UAE will provide free consultations on April 10.

The UAE Government approved the practice of homoeopathy in the country in 2001.

So far, more than 250 Homeopaths from India, Pakistan, Sudan, UK, Russia and South Africa are certified to practice in the UAE and around 150 of them are practising in clinics and medical centres across the country.

As a gesture of appreciation and to give back to society, over 60 clinics will be providing free homoeopathy consultations all over the UAE.

People can contact any of the participating clinics to avail of a free appointment.