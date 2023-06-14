Celebrating one year of success: The remarkable achievements of AWR Mobility and Al Furat Group

Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 4:55 PM

Today marks the anniversary of a strategic partnership that has proven to be a game-changer. A year ago, two companies, Al Furat Group and AWR Mobility, came together to form a partnership that has since yielded remarkable results. When the market leaders in two businesses come together, the results are extraordinary. In this short period, they have achieved more than they could have individually, and the benefits of this partnership continue to grow.

Al Furat Group has been a market leader in temperature-controlled vehicle conversions and cold chain solutions for last 35 years in UAE and AWR Mobility a subsidiary of AWR Group is a leading mobility provider in the region, adopting new mobility services while utilising the latest technological advancements to achieve it. As part of this promising mobility establishment, Shift Car Rental is a premium car rental provider, serving a portfolio of thousands of loyal customers and corporates in the UAE. Shift Van and Truck Rental is division dedicated to providing commercial vehicles leasing services and fleet management solutions to corporate clients across the UAE.

The success was celebrated in a ceremony at AWR Mobility head office in Dubai, which was attended by Sanaa Ouahmane, director CEO, Sheshraj Mahanthi, general manager — operations, Alan D’Souza, National Sales Manager deputy general manager – sales from AWR Mobility along with Pribu John-Group, director, Teeja PJ-CFO and Bijay S, assistant general manager at Al Furat Group of companies.

One of the primary goals of the partnership was to combine the strengths of both companies to create innovative products & services that would benefit their customers. In the past year, they have successfully launched several new products and services that have received positive feedback from customers. The two companies' expertise has also been critical in identifying new opportunities in their industry and creating new market niches.

Another significant milestone for the partnership is the growth in their customer base. By leveraging their combined resources, the companies have been able to reach new customers and expand their market share. The partnership has also enabled them to create more value for their existing customers by offering a broader range of services and products.

Reflecting on the past year, the management of both companies expressed their satisfaction with the partnership's progress and its potential for future growth. They noted that the key to their success has been a strong commitment to collaboration, clear communication, and a shared vision for the future.

In conclusion, the anniversary of this strategic partnership is an opportunity to celebrate the many achievements and milestones that have been accomplished in the past year. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of collaboration and the benefits that can be achieved by working together towards a common goal. As this partnership continues to evolve and grow, we can expect to see even more positive outcomes for both the companies and their customers.