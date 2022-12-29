Celebrating holidays and rainy days with advice From InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 10:22 AM

A new year is always eagerly anticipated, and whether the weather is good or bad, we love to celebrate in the UAE. Another thing we love to delight in is a ‘drizzly day,’ and the end of 2022 is seeing a few of those.

Whilst not the deluge that causes severe flooding, the level of rainfall has been enough to cause some disruption and damage in the north of Dubai and the emirates beyond, so we asked InsuranceMarket.ae, for their expert advice on how to ‘rein in’ the rain risk.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Rain can impact not only plans but also our possessions. Electricity and water aren’t the best of buddies, so protecting your power by switching off unnecessary supply, and raising and securing outside cables above ground level is strongly advised. Water can lead to power surges and circuitry shorting, causing appliance breakdown and worse, electrical fire. Ingress of water, whether light or heavy, is also a common property damage claim cause. So preventative measures are good homework practice.”

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “It may seem simple, but think carefully about your daily routine. Drivers should take greater care, reduce speed and be aware of other road users as light rain cause greasy road surfaces. And if you’re a small business owner, landlord or even a private homeowner expecting visitors, you also need to consider any communal areas. Wet floors are a hidden hazard with increased slip and trip risk, leaving you exposed to liability claims.”

So, whilst the skies may not be clear, the need to ensure you have insurance most definitely is. Contact InsuranceMarket.ae and see how they can help you weather the storm.