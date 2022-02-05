Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Joyalukkas

Leading jewellery retailer, Joyalukkas recently announced their Valentine’s Day campaign by unveiling new designs under their popular ‘BeMine’ collection. This limited-edition features an exciting range of intimate heart-themed jewellery including pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets, in diamonds and gold.

Customers can also get a gift voucher worth Dh100 when they purchase diamond, polki and pearl jewellery worth Dh2,000. John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Group, said: “As the world negotiates its way back to a new normal, we have to find new and exciting ways to keep rooted and connected. Valentine’s Day is an ideal occasion to gift our special someone with something memorable.”

The Valentine’s Day offer is valid until February 14 across all Joyalukkas showrooms.