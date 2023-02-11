Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Almaya Supermarkets

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 2:58 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:24 PM

Al Maya Supermarket, one of the leading supermarkets in the UAE, is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a host of special deals and surprises for its customers. The leading supermarket will be offering a range of products including chocolates, flowers, and gift baskets until February 14, making it easier and affordable for customers to show their love and affection to their loved ones.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, said: “Valentine’s Day is a special occasion for couples, friends, and families to show their love and affection to each other. We are proud to offer our customers the best deals and experiences to make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.”

Al Maya Supermarket will also be offering special in-store activities that will make shopping for Valentine’s Day even more exciting and memorable. Customers can choose from a variety of gift boxes and gift baskets filled with delectable chocolates or create their own customised gift by selecting their favourite treats from the extensive selection.