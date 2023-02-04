Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with Joyalukkas

Craftsmen from the Joyalukkas team have worked on creating many exquisite jewellery designs under its popular ‘Be Mine Heart to Heart’collection range.

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 5:29 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 5:55 PM

Joyalukkas has announced specially crafted jewellery designs and offers to mark the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. Craftsmen from the Joyalukkas team have worked on creating many exquisite jewellery designs under its popular ‘Be Mine Heart to Heart’collection range.

In addition to the designs, shoppers will also be given a free gift voucher worth Dh200 on every purchase worth Dh2,500. This special gift offer will be valid on the diamond, polki, or pearl jewellery purchases from any Joyalukkas outlet.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Group, said, “Our aim is to make every jewellery shopper’s experience a memorable one. We have also added an attractive offer to make it extra attractive for shoppers. Simply put, our customers can now shop for something exquisite for their loved ones and also get rewarded with a gift voucher to double their joy.”

The offer is available across all Joyalukkas showrooms until February 14.