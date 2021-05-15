- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Celebrate International Family Day at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa
International Family day is approaching, but here at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, celebrate families every day.
Its newly renovated spacious rooms and suites are designed with the comfort of families in mind. Outdoor features comprise of a variety of pools including a children’s pool with water slide and a shaded baby pool, children’s playground, a vast sandy beach and the crystal-clear Indian Ocean with an exciting marine life.
Choose to either spend a fun-filled staycation or a weekend with the ones that matter most to you. A diversity of restaurants and bars offer culinary highlights for the most discerning of tastes.
Nestled between the majestic Hajar Mountains and the Indian Ocean, the award winning 5-star Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa has become synonymous with creating the ultimate unforgettable and inspirational experiences. The resort reflects a warm, friendly and relaxed atmosphere that provides the perfect backdrop for a seaside getaway or sheer relaxation.
Rotana currently manages a portfolio of 65 properties throughout the Middle East with an aggressive expansion plan.
-
KT Network
Celebrate International Family Day at Fujairah...
International Family day is approaching, but here at Fujairah Rotana... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Toshiba Gulf dominates regional storage market
Toshiba Gulf FZE, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
HWUD launches Covid-19 relief scholarship for...
Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) has launched scholarships for all ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Joyalukkas joins hands in the fight against the...
Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas, recently handed over a cheque of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,321 cases, 1,302 recoveries, 3...
More than 46.8 million tests have been conducted across the UAE to... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued
The move is to ensure compliance with all standards and regulations... READ MORE
-
News
Video: UAE citizens get surprise call from Crown...
This is not the first time the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has personally... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 11 dead after van plunges into canal in ...
The victims comprise seven children, three women and a man, who... READ MORE