Celebrate International Family Day at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Filed on May 15, 2021


International Family day is approaching, but here at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, celebrate families every day.

Its newly renovated spacious rooms and suites are designed with the comfort of families in mind. Outdoor features comprise of a variety of pools including a children’s pool with water slide and a shaded baby pool, children’s playground, a vast sandy beach and the crystal-clear Indian Ocean with an exciting marine life.

Choose to either spend a fun-filled staycation or a weekend with the ones that matter most to you. A diversity of restaurants and bars offer culinary highlights for the most discerning of tastes. 

Nestled between the majestic Hajar Mountains and the Indian Ocean, the award winning 5-star Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa has become synonymous with creating the ultimate unforgettable and inspirational experiences. The resort reflects a warm, friendly and relaxed atmosphere that provides the perfect backdrop for a seaside getaway or sheer relaxation.

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of 65 properties throughout the Middle East with an aggressive expansion plan.





