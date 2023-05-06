Celebrate ‘International Family Day’ at Al Naeem Mall in RAK

Students’ artworks created at the event will be judged by a panel of esteemed judges on May 20.

Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:38 PM Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 3:06 PM

Celebrating International Family Day, Al Naeem Mall, Ras Al Khaimah has curated a special event – The Naeem Art Challenge, providing students from six different schools in the emirate a chance to showcase their artistic skills through a creative drawing contest.

Organised in association with Biori Management Consulting Services, a division of House of Biori, the fun-filled free family event is a celebration of imagination, creativity, and an opportunity to spend quality time together.

Slated to be held on May 6, at various locations within the premises of Al Naeem Mall, the art challenge will try to explore children’s expression of hope, courage, and compassion. Over 1,000 children aged above six years are slated to participate in this creative initiative to elicit valuable virtues in life on paper.

True to its theme, the mall will be abuzz with several other engaging activities like giant jenga, maxi foot darts, XO on the ground, special offers, along with loads of other surprises. Students’ artworks created at the event will be judged by a panel of esteemed judges on May 20.