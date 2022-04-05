Celebrate iftar at Ghaya Grand Hotel this Ramadan

Indulge in a specially curated traditional Iftar menu for a value-for-money price

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 2:38 PM

This April, Ghaya Grand Hotel’s signature Red Diamond restaurant will be marking the Holy Month of Ramadan with a special menu, bringing friends and family together at the Iftar for a traditional and authentic experience.

The specially curated traditional Iftar menu crafted by the team at Ghaya Grand Hotel will include a great selection of mouthwatering trademark dishes such as special mezzeh platter, lamb ouzi, mixed grills, and authentic Arabic sweets.

Begin your journey with a widespread buffet featuring Arabic delicacies and International cuisine. Choose from salads, soup of the day and starters including mixed grills. Witness the traditional and authentic main courses. Indulge in an array of choices from umali, fresh fruit platter, baklava and much more.

The restaurant will also feature live entertainment with an Oud player after iftar from 9 pm onwards. Ghaya Grand Hotel is following the rules and regulations set in place by the Dubai Municipality and will be offering limited seats with strict social distancing guidelines for all bookings during the holy month.

Stay and dine at Ghaya Grand Hotel

Inclusive of IFTAR / Dinner Buffet

Dh299 /Single + Tourism Dirham Fee

Dh399 /Double + Tourism Dirham Fee

Traditional Iftar at Ghaya Grand Hotel

Celebrate this Ramadan at Ghaya Grand Hotel’s Signature Red Diamond Restaurant as you enjoy a mouthwatering authentically traditional culinary journey. The buffet highlights the very best of Middle Eastern cuisine including a selection of spreads, mains and desserts.

Price: Dh125 per adult / Dh60 per child (aged between 6 to 12 years)

Note: Kids below 6 years dine for free

Time: sunset until 9 PM daily

Ramadan Iftar at Al Mawal

Inclusive of Arabic sweets or fruits platter, shisha and one hot drink for Dh 75 Only

About Ghaya Grand Hotel

Ghaya Grand Hotel offers distinctive luxury hotels and serviced apartments in the city’s most notable sports area. Situated between the UAE’s Media Production Hub, Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City and in close vicinity to Motor City, The Els Club & Jumeirah Golf Estates, the 765-room Ghaya Grand Hotel is a few minutes drive from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport and less than a two-minute drive away from one of the biggest cricket stadiums in the UAE, the Dubai International Stadium. It is located in one of the newly developed areas where one can easily access Dubai’s most prominent attractions.

Ghaya Grand Hotel alongside Al Fay Road offers Fusion Multi-cuisine restaurant, chic Red Diamond, alfresco dining Al Mawal Terrace, wellness spa facilities, pool, function rooms for meetings and weddings and upgraded comfort at Ghaya Club Floor Rooms with Club facilities. Ghaya Grand Hotel also advocates for living a healthy lifestyle by continuously offering guests wellness activities like yoga, swimming, tennis and karate and actively promoting the property by following a non-smoking policy.

For family time, go to IMG Worlds of Adventure – the world’s largest indoor themed entertainment scene and Dubai Parks and Resorts including Motiongate, Bollywood Parks Dubai and LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park or Dubai Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden which are around the neighbourhood. Choose from our 765 lavishly appointed rooms, suites and apartments ideal for extended stays featuring LED TV screens, spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower, individual safety boxes, free Wi-Fi access, a guest room management system and 24/7 hotel assistance services.

For more information, email marketing@ghayagrandhotel.com or call +971 523511977 for bookings.