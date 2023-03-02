Celebrate Haq Al Laila and Ramadan — The Daiso Japan way

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 4:58 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:00 PM

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Daiso Japan has once again prepared a stunning range of decorations to help you create the perfect atmosphere for this special time. It is all set for Haq Al Laila and Ramadan.

Haq Al Laila is a centuries-old tradition celebrated by Emirati children to commemorate the onset of Ramadan. This annual event occurs in the middle of Sha’aban. During this festive occasion, children go door-to-door, singing and collecting sweets and treats from neighbours who have spent the week preparing for the festivities. The event not only serves as a celebration, but also as an opportunity to educate the public about Ramadan and promote values such as sharing and giving.

Celebrating this occasion, Daiso Japan has created a lovely collection of items for Haq Al Laila, including giveaway boxes, jute bags, and back packs.

Ramadan is a time of spirituality, reflection, and community. It is also a time for charity, compassion, and family togetherness. Daiso Japan offers an extensive collection of Ramadan decorations with over 2,000 range of products, including lanterns, lights, and other decorative items to suit every style. All at affordable prices, starting from Dh4 only. With 49 branches in the UAE, it's easy to find a Daiso Japan store near you. Start with illuminating your home with colourful and attractive lanterns, lights, and then add festive banners and danglers to your walls. Create a magical ambiance with Ramadan-themed light-up cushions and serve up delicious meals in delightful ceramic dinnerware and mugs. If you prefer to use disposable tableware, Daiso Japan has a wide range of affordable options available. Whatever you need to make your Ramadan celebration special, you'll find it at Daiso Japan.

Shop the largest collection of Ramadan decorations and get your home ready for this beautiful month.