Celebrate Gudi Padwa with Al Adil products

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 5:49 PM

Al Adil Trading Co LLC, the UAE’s leading name for Indian food stuff is all set to make this year’s Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian new year and harvest festival, signifies the end of one season and the beginning of another, holding special significance, especially for Maharashtrians. Al Adil Trading Co LLC, being the ultimate destination for Indian foodstuff, has enhanced their product portfolio with a wide range of products to make the festival a memorable and special one. According to Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director, Al Adil Trading: “Gudi Padwa is a very auspicious day. It marks the end of the winter crop season and the beginning of the summer harvest season and is a very important festival. Farmers, especially in Maharashtra, plough their agricultural lands on this auspicious day to ensure a good harvest throughout the year. The word padwa is derived from the Sanskrit word Paddava, which means the first day of the bright phase of the moon. A gudi means a flag. A stick decorated with a bright cloth, neem leaves and garlands is unfurled outside a Maharashtrian household and hence, it got the name Gudi Padwa. It is believed that bringing the gudi at home can keep evil spirits at bay and fill good luck and prosperity in life.”