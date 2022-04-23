Celebrate Eid with Kalyan Jewellers

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 11:44 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM

With the onset of the festive season, Kalyan Jewellers recently announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind offer to make this year’s Eid celebrations more delightful and special for the brand’s patrons. As part of this exciting festive offer, customers making purchases of Dh2,500 and above will stand a chance to win a luxury stay at Burj Al Arab Hotel. The unique offer is valid across all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in Kuwait until May 8.

Talking about the offer, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our special Eid offer, wherein customers can enjoy a luxurious staycation at some of the most iconic resorts in the country. At Kalyan Jewellers, we have been consistently working towards offering a personalised and unique shopping experience to customers, while ensuring maximum benefits on jewellery purchases.

Marking the festive celebrations, we believe our patrons will be elated and make us part of their #KalyanSparkle moments this festive season.”

Customers can also avail the benefits of the gold rate protection offer by paying 20 per cent advance of the total intended purchase amount and booking their jewellery at the current market price of gold.