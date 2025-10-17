Celebrate Diwali with Big Ticket’s 24-karat gold bar giveaways and more

Diwali in the UAE is a time when families gather, homes glow with light, and the spirit of celebration fills the air. It’s a season that brings with it the promise of joy, togetherness, and prosperity. This year, Big Ticket is joining in the celebrations by adding something truly special, a golden opportunity for its customers.

Throughout the month of October, five winners every week will each take home a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar, with 20 winners in total by the end of the promotion. It’s a way to make the festival of lights shine even brighter for those taking part.

Beyond the gold giveaways, the excitement continues with Big Ticket’s Dh25 million grand prize, set to be awarded during the live draw on November 3. And for customers who purchase two tickets between 1st -24th October will also be automatically entered into The Big Win Contest, where four participants will be selected to win cash prizes of up to Dh150,000. The winners’ names will be announced on the official Big Ticket website on November 1.

For those with a passion for cars, the Dream Car series offers even more reasons to celebrate. A Nissan Patrol will be given away on November 3, followed by a Maserati Grecale on December 3.

This Diwali, Big Ticket is bringing together gold, grand prizes, and dream cars to create a season full of joy and anticipation. With every ticket comes the chance to make celebrations truly unforgettable.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 2: 9th – 15th October and Draw Date- 16th October (Thursday)

Week 3: 16th – 22nd October and Draw Date- 23rd October (Thursday)

Week 4: 23rd – 31st October and Draw Date- 1st November (Saturday)