Celebrate Christmas with impressive products from Al Maya Supermarkets

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 2:06 PM

As the festive season draws close, Al Maya Supermarkets across the UAE are well-prepared to celebrate the festive season of Christmas this year. Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, said: “Our supermarkets have been decorated with Christmas trees, snowflakes, Santa Claus and decorative lights to usher in the festive spirit of Christmas.

“The UAE hosts nearly 200 nationalities and their festivals and special days keep us busy throughout the year. Like every year, Al Maya is ready to serve the Christian community in the country to celebrate Christmas and we have made special arrangements. Our valuable customers can enjoy their seasonal shopping while enjoying the warm Christmas atmosphere at all our outlets,” Vachani added.

Al Maya Supermarkets is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 40 years.