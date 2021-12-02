Celebrate and fly high with InsuranceMarket.ae

National Day public holidays are here, and this year the celebrations will be glistening gold as the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. For the millions of us who call this country home, it’s a chance to marvel at the array of festivities arranged to mark the occasion: not least the impressive firework displays for which the UAE is famous.

Abu Dhabi has announced that as part of their Sheikh Zayed Festival, there will be an 18-minute drone display in the skies above Al Wathba. Interestingly, here at Khaleej Times, we ran a feature last week on the topic of drones and how they are playing an increasingly-important role in everyday life. Whilst we discussed their application, one angle we didn’t touch on was their implications, so we decided to ask the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their thoughts.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Drones are certainly flying-high in the market. Once considered a ‘toy for the rich’ they have evolved into essential equipment for many individuals and businesses, with commercial applications ranging from parcel delivery to photography, mapping services to media and much more besides. Their wide- ranging utilisation means correct cover via a good insurance policy is critical”.

Commenting further, Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Drones are a significant outlay and an expensive loss, especially if used in a commercial connection where productivity and profits could be affected if they are out of action. Perhaps more importantly, the UAE law makes third party liability cover mandatory, so it’s important to address insurance as a priority”.

