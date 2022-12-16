CE-Ventures announces partnership with Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Ghada Abdelkader, Senior VP, CE-Ventures

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 3:58 PM

CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises recently announced its partnership with Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) for the 6th Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2022 due to take place in Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation between December 17-18. Under the theme ‘Where We Belong’, the festival aims to connect entrepreneurs, investors and change-makers to drive collaboration and spark innovative ideas to create an impact.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ghada Abdelkader, senior VP at CE-Ventures, said: “Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival is an essential catalyst to the start-up ecosystem, and we are delighted to be part of the drive to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation across the region. We look forward to engaging with start-ups that seek to address the world’s greatest challenges, such as climate change, sustainability, and equality.”

Abdelkader will join a panel titled ‘Female Investors and their Impact on the Industry alongside Sheikha Al Mheiri, founder chairwoman and special limited partner of T & Team Venture Capital Partners and Olga Fleming, Investor and Serial Entrepreneur. Moderated by Heather Henyon, founding partner of Mindshift Capital, the panel will discuss the changing dynamics of boards, focusing on the current and future trends for female investors and opportunities for impact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing.

The flagship annual festival will also welcome business leaders, changemakers, creators and investors to engage in workshops and activities that enable impactful conversations and meaningful connections throughout the two-day event. The festival will also host a diverse range of workshops, activities and talks aimed at providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to steer their businesses towards success.

As a founding partner and supporter of Sheraa, Crescent Enterprises is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and developing an environment for innovation to thrive. During the SEF event, CE-Creates’ joint venture, hatch and boost Ventures will showcase its latest portfolio businesses, World of Farming, a UAE homegrown AgriTech company that creates smart farming solutions to aid and support food security challenges; and BreakBread, a digital platform aimed at connecting food enthusiasts, hosts, and talented cooks through home-cooked meals. The festival will also include several diverse zones and stages where start-up businesses will showcase their offerings to industry giants and investors.