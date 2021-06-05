CBD recognised with awards for digital banking

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), a leading bank in the UAE, has won the ‘Best Innovation in Retail Banking’ award for its CBD Digi Account and the ‘Best Mobile Banking Services’ award for the CBD Mobile Banking app at the MEA Finance Banking Technology 2021 Awards ceremony held recently at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

The awards were received by Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, along with Amit Malhotra, general manager, personal banking group, and Jamal Al Matari, head of private banking.

The MEA awards recognise the achievements of the region’s banks, financial institutions and technology providers, which are at the forefront of digital transformation and have worked to build smarter, more effective and efficient systems for new-age banking customers.

Linder said: “It is a matter of immense pride that CBD has won the ‘Best Innovation in Retail Banking’ and ‘Best Mobile Banking Services’ awards by MEA Finance’s Banking Technology Awards. In line with our goal of becoming ‘Default Digital’, CBD has been continuously improving its digital offerings based on our customer-centric strategy and in line with our innovation-focused culture.”

Malhotra stated: “The CBD Digi Account enables customers to open a CBD account instantly, using just their Emirates ID in less than three minutes, which is considered one of the fastest account opening times in the industry, while the CBD mobile app allows customers to get the entire banking experience from the palm of their hands, including checking accounts, cards managements and even making payments and transfers.”

CBD has also won several awards in the digital and innovation realm, most notably ‘Best Innovation Processes’, ‘Best Customer Experience’ and ‘Best Local Bank in the UAE’