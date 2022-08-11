‘CBD Investr’ receives Digital CX Award, Mena Bank-ing Excellence Award 2022

Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of CBD, with the award. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 7:58 PM

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), a leading bank in the UAE, on Thursday announced that its ‘CBD Investr’ app has been awarded the ‘Outstanding Robo Advisory’ Award at the 2022 Digital CX Awards and ‘Most Effective Investment Service Offering’ at the Mena Banking Excellence Awards 2022.

The Digital CX Awards, from Digital Banker, recognise the world’s leading Financial Ser-vices Organisations for pioneering innovation in digital customer experience. The Mena Banking Excellence Awards celebrate best-in-class banking and financial services institutions and individuals for their innovative offerings and commitment to customer excellence.

The CBD Investr app enables users to automatically create a globally diversified and personalised portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other asset classes based on their risk pro-file and provides direct access to invest in over 8,000 global stocks and ETFs.

The automated investment feature is powered by smart algorithms that creates and actively manages an optimized portfolio based on changing market conditions.

Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of CBD, said the CBD has been instrumental in driving digital transformation and investing in state-of-the-art technology to provide customers with bespoke and innovative investment solution which helps them to grow their wealth in a simpler, more transparent and affordable manner.

“We are honoured to be recognised with these prestigious industry awards, which acknowledge innovation in financial services and our commitment to customer excel-lence,” he said.

“Going forward, we remain focussed on the continued development of innovative banking solutions to help customers achieve their financial aspirations and back their ambitions,” he said.

