CBD declared most innovative Bank
Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has been named the winner of ‘Most Innovative Bank of the Year award’ at the Leaders in Fintech Awards ceremony held recently at Sofitel, The Obelisk Hotel in Dubai.
The award was received on behalf of CBD by Stefan Kimmel, COO; Amit Malhotra, GM – Personal Banking Group; and Jamal Al Matari – head of private banking.
The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 is an event organised by Entrepreneur Middle East and recognises and rewards individuals and institutions who are key players in the MENA ecosystem and shape the future of fintech.
Dr Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai said: “Innovation is a key pillar of the bank’s strategy in line with its goal of becoming ‘Default Digital’. CBD is a pioneer in the banking industry providing innovative digital banking services by understanding customers’ needs and leveraging the most advanced banking technologies to provide them with a simple and seamless banking experience. We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts by a reputed institution such as Entrepreneur Middle East.”
Malhotra said, “We are pleased that Leaders in Fintech Awards has recognised the hard work we have put into our digital banking services. At CBD, customer centricity and convenience lie at the heart of all our initiatives. Understanding today’s busy lifestyle and the need to keep things simple and streamlined, CBD has launched some of the most innovative digital banking solutions.”
