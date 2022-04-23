CBBC’s Ramadan sale commences

Top international brands will be added to the portfolio the Ramadan sale with names such as Chris Bella, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Toshiba, Homestyle, Babyshop, Splash, Ferrari, Yallamums, Fila, Lacoste, French Connection, Massimo Dutti, Paul Smith and many more.

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 11:42 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:03 PM

Concept Big Brands Carnival (CBBC) is coming with the biggest and the most exciting Ramadan sale. The Ramadan sale will introduce new deals and discounts on more than 300 brands.

This will not only be a shopping hub but also a playing paradise for kids who can enjoy their time at the CBBC Ramadan sale, while their parents indulge in a world of brands and discounts.

Top international brands will be added to the portfolio the Ramadan sale with names such as Chris Bella, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Toshiba, Homestyle, Babyshop, Splash, Ferrari, Yallamums, Fila, Lacoste, French Connection, Massimo Dutti, Paul Smith and many more. Along with big brands, there will be a showcase of new products in categories such as watches, cosmetics, sunglasses, apparel, footwear and much more.

Speaking about the sale, Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group, said: “It feels good to be back. I was planning to save the best for the Ramadan sale, making it bigger and better. I can’t wait for all my customers to return to shopping and enjoy the incredible deals we have for them at this year’s Ramadan sale”.

The sale will run until May 1 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7, from 3 pm to 1 am. The entry will be free for all.