CBBC presents three-day sale with up to 85% discounts

Experience the grandest shopping extravaganza of the season at the highly anticipated three-day CBBC brands sale, set to take place at the Zabeel Ballroom, Radisson Blu Hotel Deira from October 16 to 18.
With over 300 renowned brands spanning various categories, the event promises an unforgettable shopping experience. From fashion and accessories to watches, furniture, and more, this sale is set to offer jaw-dropping discounts of up to 85 per cent.
Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman, Concept Brands Group, said: “I am delighted to bring the 3 days CBBC Brands Sale. I know that the period of the sale is very less but I promise that the deals and discounts that our beloved customers are going to get will be truly surprising and they will not find such deals elsewhere in Dubai.”
The limited-time sale will feature an array of leading brands, including Lacoste, Fila, Mont Blanc, Armani, Adidas, Tom Ford, Rayban, CK, Oxxily, Lifestyle, Shein, Guess, Michael Kors, Coach, Roberto Cavalli, Springfield, Hugo Boss, and many more.
Entry to the event is free and will take place from 10:00am-10:00pm.
