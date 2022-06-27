CBBC is back with exclusive discounts for customers

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 4:20 PM

The summer is upon us and so is the time to redo our wardrobe and bring on the summer necessities. The best way to do so is to get yourself to the biggest summer bazaar in Dubai, The Concepts Big Brands Carnival (CBBC). The summer bazaar will take place in Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7 from June 28 and will run until July 3.

The CBBC summer bazaar gives its customers a variety of brands and products to choose from. With discounts starting up to 80 per cent, this is one shopping destination that no one can miss. To make the shopping experience even better, CBBC summer bazaar is adding hosts of brands such as Marks and Spencer, GAP, Ferrari, and Guess along with 300+ brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Diesel, Lacoste, Police, Fila and many more. Customers can enjoy the latest range of summer wear from any of these brands exclusively at the CBBC.

In addition to the brands, customers can also shop their favourite summer sunglasses, footwear, apparel, jewellery and accessories, fragrances, perfumes, and so much more.

Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman at CBBC, said: “The hottest time of the year is here and we are bringing the hottest deals on top brands. CBBC summer bazaar promises to be the ideal summer shopping destination for all. I am very excited to bring CBBC to Dubai with all the great deals and discounts. And of course, keeping the ongoing Covid-19 situation in mind, the summer bazaar will have a strict mask policy keeping in mind the safety of its visitors."

The bazaar will open from 10 am to 10 pm. Entry to the CBBC summer bazaar is free. For more details and information, call or WhatsApp on 052-7910100. The shopping opportunities at the CBBC summer bazaar are endless!