CBBC Eid warehouse sale brings Dubai’s biggest shopping carnival to Cityland Mall

Dubai’s shopping scene is about to witness one of the season’s most anticipated retail events as Concept Big Brands Carnival (CBBC) officially announces the upcoming CBBC Eid Warehouse Sale, taking place from May 20 to May 31 at Cityland Mall. Bringing together unbeatable fashion deals, premium global brands, and massive savings under one roof, the event is set to become one of the biggest Eid sales in Dubai this year.

Hosted at Dubai’s nature-inspired retail destination, Cityland Mall, the 12-day shopping extravaganza will feature over 300 international and regional brands across every major fashion and lifestyle category, offering shoppers discounts of up to 75 per cent.

Fashion lovers, bargain hunters, and families can expect an unmatched retail experience, with thousands of products across men’s fashion, women’s fashion, kidswear, footwear, handbags, accessories, watches, eyewear, cosmetics, fragrances, travel gear, homeware, and lifestyle products. The event has been curated to provide shoppers with a complete Eid shopping destination where visitors can discover everything they need for the festive season under one roof.

The CBBC Eid Warehouse Sale will showcase some of the world’s most recognised brands across fashion and lifestyle retail, including Michael Kors, Lacoste, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, DKNY, Lattafa, Azzaro, Jimmy Choo, Calvin Klein, Timberland, and many more. With a wide mix of premium labels and everyday fashion essentials, shoppers can expect exceptional value and exclusive warehouse prices throughout the event.

Designed as a one-stop Eid shopping destination, the event aims to provide residents and visitors with access to premium brands at unbeatable prices ahead of the festive celebrations. With the Eid season traditionally associated with gifting, fashion shopping, and family outings, CBBC expects thousands of shoppers to attend throughout the 12-day event.

"CBBC has always been committed to bringing premium brands to shoppers at exceptional value, and this Eid Warehouse Sale will be our biggest and most exciting edition yet," stated Vijey Samayni, founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group. "We wanted to create a destination where families can shop for everything they need for Eid — from fashion and beauty to accessories and lifestyle products — all while enjoying incredible savings."

Located beside Global Village, Cityland Mall offers visitors a unique shopping environment with extensive parking facilities, family-friendly spaces, and easy accessibility from major highways across Dubai.

The CBBC Eid Warehouse Sale will run daily from 10am to 10pm, with free entry and free parking for all visitors.