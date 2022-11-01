CBBC big sale returns to the Coca-Cola Arena for its second edition

Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 11:33 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 11:38 AM

The second edition of the CBBC Big Sale is returning to Coca-Cola Arena in November. The overwhelming response and the demand from the customers for the sale are why CBBC's big sale is heading back to the Coca-Cola Arena. CBBC had set the standards last time and now CBBC will be introducing even more mouthwatering deals and discounts in Coca-Cola Arena from November 3. Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group stated his excitement: “I am very much excited about bringing CBBC to Coca-Cola Arena again. The first-ever CBBC that took place in Coca-Cola Arena was unbelievable and I am looking forward to a bigger version of the same. More brands and deals will be added, and I can’t wait to unveil them.” With free entry and free parking, Coca-Cola Arena will once again be a host of the biggest brand sale in Dubai as CBBC will take it one step further with the variety of brands and discounts. “Free parking played a major role in the success of the sale and this time we follow the same blueprint. I want CBBC to be as flexible and reachable for the customers as possible. The feedback we got from the customers was amazing and it just made me think why not a second one? The second edition of the CBBC Big Sale will offer much more than the first one and I can bet on that,” said Vijay Samyani with a confident smile on his face. CBBC Big Sale will be introducing a variety of bundle deals, price drops on some of the most famous brands such as Splash, Lacoste, Fila, Lifestyle, Guess, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Patek Louis, Still19, Shein, Oxxily and many more in the lineup. The standards are set and the calendar is marked. CBBC Big Sale is returning to the CocaCola Arena from November 3 till November 6, where customers can enjoy big brands and affordable prices with free entry and free parking from 10 am to 10 pm. Any questions and concerns can be reached via WhatsApp or call on +971527910100.