Castrol UAE celebrates mechanics community with skill contest and five-a-side football tournament

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 1:36 PM

Castrol continues to dominate the lubricants category with undisputed leadership in the UAE.

Over 3,500 mechanics were engaged on a nationwide mechanic contest held in the UAE over the last two months. Out of the 3,500 mechanics, around 3,000 were active users of Castrol Zoom App.

In the last couple of months and as part of round one, all the mechanics went through the rigour of weekly assessments and evaluation and were constantly monitored on their participation and engagement levels through product rich content sent as ‘push notifications’ in Castrol Zoom.

Around 250 mechanics qualified to round two and were invited to further undergo practical tests, knowledge retention and evaluated for their skill sets through their daily interaction with the customers and experience with Castrol lubricants.

The skill sets test included oil change; product training and evaluation followed by a mechanic wellness programme which was run in collaboration with Aster Hospitals Dubai. The Wellness programme was well received by the mechanics community with a simple message from Castrol: “Be Safe and stay protected.”

From round two, 10 mechanics were picked as nationwide winners based on their performance in the contest. As part of motivating the deserving mechanics who could not get into the ‘top ten’, 15 Castrol Liquid Engineering Awards were selected for being staunch ‘Castrol brand advocates’. All mechanics that made it to round two were recognised for their participation with certificates and medals.

As part of wellness and fitness, mechanics were engaged in five-a-side football tournament. All the mechanics were grouped in different teams and had a fun sport session in the field.