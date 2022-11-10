Castrol lubricants launches nationwide wellness programme

Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 6:09 PM

As a part of its strategic initiative, Castrol lubricants, in association with Central Trading Company has partnered with Aster network of hospitals to provide basic health checks for the automotive mechanics community. The objective is to reach out to each and every single mechanic in the country to spread the awareness and at the same time, provide them with the opportunity to reach out to medical experts in their neighbourhood. Castrol lubricants in the UAE have long standing relationships with the auto mechanics who provide the best services to the all the vehicles which are running safely on the road.

A major population of the automotive mechanics are expats and, in an effort, to provide a better living to their families for a better lifestyle, the mechanics have continued to ignore the importance of healthy living for a long period of time. The situation is further compounded with long hours of working and without adequate rest.

Mohammed Sajid, car mechanic in Abdul Hameed Garage, Ras Al Khaimah, said: "I work 16 hours every day with very less care for my own wellness. I don't recall the last time I went for my medical checkup. I would like to thank Castrol lubricants for their continuous care for our mechanics community."

To help the mechanics, Castrol team made a door to door visit to all the auto garages, and the partnership with Aster Hospitals provided professional health screening to all the mechanics on a daily basis. The campaign has seen significant interest levels amongst the mechanics community and the mechanics have shown keenness to participate with health queries in their mind.

Mohammed Ali Yousuf, car mechanic in Basheer Auto parts, Sharjah, said: "I have been a car mechanic for the last 27 years and I have worked with many lubricant companies. However, Castrol lubricants are a class apart. The team at the UAE have always gone over and above on their commitment towards the development of our mechanics community."

During the wellness campaign, it was discovered that many of these mechanics have had concerns on their health, but due to the job requirements, they were unable to visit a health clinic for check-up or expert consultation.

Mohammed Aqel, general manager at Central Trading Company — Castrol Lubricants, UAE, said: "We are very proud of this great initiative from Castrol lubricants to carry out the Castrol Magnatec roadshow in association with Aster Hospitals to provide a medical check-up for the mechanics at their own doorsteps. Mechanics showed great interest which was reflected in thousands of mechanics who lined up in big queues to get their blood pressure and blood sugar measured. All of them were very pleased and thankful for being taken care of. This kind of initiative confirms our commitment to serve our customers in all possible ways."

Castrol’s wellness camp encourages all the mechanics to undergo preventive health check-ups and promote health awareness amongst economically disadvantaged population. The campaign is currently in operation in full swing across the country.