Casa Milano responds to evolving consumer demand with new wellness lounge in Dubai

Luxury home design is increasingly moving beyond aesthetics and functionality, with consumers placing greater value on comfort, relaxation and wellbeing within their everyday spaces.

Casa Milano is responding to this evolving demand with the launch of a dedicated Wellness Lounge at the Sheikh Zayed Road showroom in Dubai, creating an experiential space where customers can explore and experience these solutions in a more immersive setting.

The Wellness Lounge offers a curated selection of products across various categories, including bathtubs, wellness spas, showers, shower cubicles, customisable vanities, saunas, and other wellness solutions. The space has been designed to allow customers to see these products within an experiential environment, helping them visualise how individual elements can come together to create a complete wellness space at home.

The move comes as consumers increasingly view the home as a space that supports their lifestyle and wellbeing, rather than simply meeting functional needs. Within this shift, bathrooms are taking on a more significant role, with homeowners showing greater interest in creating private spaces for relaxation and retreat. This has also led to growing interest in features traditionally associated with luxury hospitality and wellness spas, including soaking and freestanding bathtubs, and larger shower experiences and private saunas.

“Consumer expectations have changed significantly. A bathroom is no longer just about functionality; for many customers, it has become a space to unwind, recharge and create a more personal experience at home. We wanted our showroom experience to reflect that change,” said Azhar Sajan, Director, Casa Milano. “The Wellness Lounge allows customers to see these products in context and understand how they can come together to create a space that feels personal to them. It is about experiencing the possibilities rather than simply looking at a product on display.”

Unlike a conventional product display, the Wellness Lounge has been developed around the idea of experiencing products within a complete setting. Customers can explore different solutions, finishes and configurations, while architects and interior designers can use the space to visualise concepts for residential and hospitality projects.

The lounge brings together wellness products across multiple categories and international brands like Clea and Wellgen giving visitors the opportunity to explore different designs, configurations and finishes in one setting. The experiential format also allows Casa Milano’s team to understand individual requirements and guide customers towards solutions suited to their homes and projects. The Sheikh Zayed Road launch marks the beginning of a wider rollout for Casa Milano, with the brand planning to introduce the Wellness Lounge concept at other key showrooms across its network.