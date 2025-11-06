Casa Milano and Azhar Sajan redefine design at Dubai Design Week 2025

Casa Milano, under the visionary leadership of Azhar Sajan, captivated audiences at Dubai Design Week 2025 with the largest booth at Dubai Design District (d3), spanning 300 sq. mt. The immersive space became a vibrant showcase of innovation, collaboration, and emerging talent, reflecting Casa Milano’s leadership in luxury design and Sajan’s forward-looking vision for the industry.

Casa Milano has cemented its position as a premier design brand in the GCC, offering high-end solutions in bathrooms, tiles, sanitaryware, wardrobes, and ironmongery. With six operational showrooms, a central headquarters, and two new openings planned this year, the brand continues to define modern luxury through creativity, quality, and strategic growth.

"Casa Milano is about more than creating beautiful spaces," said Azhar Sajan, director of Casa Milano. "It’s about inspiring imagination, empowering talent, and giving people the freedom to innovate."

Talking Walls: Empowering the next generation of designers

The centerpiece of Casa Milano’s participation was Talking Walls, an initiative launched by Sajan to provide emerging designers with a platform to transform bold ideas into full-scale installations. Each of the six junior designers was given a 12-square-metre space to reimagine the modern bathroom — turning functionality into artistic expression.

Now in its third edition, Talking Walls has evolved into one of Dubai Design Week’s most anticipated showcases, featuring collaborations with leading firms including KCA International, MMAC Design Associates, and Interspace. The event culminated in a ceremony at d3, where participants were celebrated for their creativity and awarded an all-expenses-paid design trip to Italy, the global home of design excellence.

"Talking Walls was born from a simple idea to give young designers a platform where their voice and vision can be seen, heard, and celebrated," explained Sajan. "Watching participants transform small spaces into extraordinary installations that blend creativity, function, and storytelling is incredibly inspiring."

Beyond its curated showrooms and luxury offerings, Casa Milano under Sajan’s leadership has evolved into a movement — one that celebrates collaboration, innovation, and community. Initiatives such as Talking Walls and Design Duels, the UAE’s largest multi-sport tournament for the design industry, continue to bring the creative community together in meaningful ways.