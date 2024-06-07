Carplanet expands to Abu Dhabi, bringing premium in-car and marine audio solutions
Carplanet has successfully completed over 100,000 projects on premium vehicles, earning a reputation for quality and reliability
Carplanet LLC, Dubai's leading in-car multimedia entertainment, security, and customisation specialist, has officially expanded its operations to Abu Dhabi. The new branch at 36 AlMabrouk Street, Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi, opened on June 6. The inauguration was graced by Adel Mohamed Ali Jasim Almarzooqi, chairman of Princess Cars, marking a significant milestone in the company's 52-year journey of excellence.
Renowned for its expertise, Carplanet has successfully completed over 100,000 projects on premium vehicles, earning a reputation for quality and reliability. Carplanet stands out as the exclusive dealer and distributor in the UAE for top audio system brands. They offer a wide selection of brands including Sony, Pioneer, Alpine, Ground Zero, Audison, and Hertz, ensuring that every driving experience is enhanced with the best sound systems and head units available. As authorized dealers for these premium brands, Carplanet also serves as the exclusive repair center for OEM units, ensuring high-quality maintenance and repair services.
In addition to their impressive track record with car audio installations, Carplanet is also a leading provider of marine audio systems in Dubai. Their curated selection of top brands is designed to enhance the maritime experience, providing yacht owners with superior sound quality and reliability. The company has modulated over 150 yachts and 100 boats, more than 5,000 Apple CarPlay installations and employs trained automation engineers for both marine and automation, further solidifying their position as a trusted leader in marine audio solutions and automation.
The expansion to Abu Dhabi will now allow more clients to benefit from these high-end marine audio solutions and services. Carplanet also offers world-class installation, soundproofing, and tuning services, ensuring every installation meets the highest standards of quality and performance.
Furthermore, Carplanet provides additional services such as car tinting, polishing, and wrapping, making them a comprehensive solution for all car customisation needs. Their team of highly qualified technicians brings a wealth of experience and a passion for perfection, ensuring that every project, whether it's a simple upgrade or a complex customisation, is executed with meticulous attention to detail.
With the opening of their new branch in Abu Dhabi, Carplanet is set to elevate the standards of in-car and marine audio installations in the region. Clients can now enjoy the convenience of having a trusted, one-stop solution for all their in-car entertainment and security needs closer to home.