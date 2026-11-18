Türkiye, a major global carpet manufacturing and exporting centre, will host the fourth International Carpet and Flooring Expo (ICFE 2027) in Istanbul from January 6 to 9, 2027. Organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters' Association and the Istanbul Carpet Exporters' Association, the event will bring international manufacturers and buyers together at the Istanbul Expo Center. Organisers expect more than 500 exhibitors and approximately 35,000 industry professionals from over 150 countries, including professional buyers from the Middle East and North Africa.

The exhibition will cover handmade and machine-made carpets, rugs, textile materials, laminate and wood flooring, artificial grass and other floor coverings. For international buyers, the event provides an opportunity to examine products from different suppliers, compare manufacturing capabilities and discuss potential commercial relationships in person.

Professional buyers from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Morocco are among the international audiences expected at ICFE 2027, alongside visitors from Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For carpet and flooring businesses operating in these markets, the exhibition offers access to manufacturers and suppliers across multiple product categories. Importers and distributors can explore potential sourcing arrangements, while retailers, architects and interior designers can assess new collections, materials and design developments.

Istanbul's location between Europe and Asia also supports the exhibition's international business focus. Its extensive direct flight connections provide access for professionals travelling from the Gulf, North Africa and other major trading regions.

An exhibition-specific customs measure is also expected to support international participation at ICFE 2027.

Türkiye's Ministry of Trade has reduced the rate applied to the FOB (Free on Board) value of products brought to the exhibition by foreign exhibitors from 100 per cent to 10 per cent under the relevant temporary customs arrangement.

The measure applies specifically to ICFE 2027 and is intended to reduce the financial burden associated with bringing exhibition products into Türkiye. For overseas exhibitors considering the event, the arrangement represents an additional factor in assessing the costs of participation and presenting products to potential international buyers.

Alongside its commercial programme, ICFE 2027 will host industry discussions and design-focused activities.

Carpet Talks will bring industry professionals together to discuss developments in design, production, branding and the evolving carpet industry. Carpet Workshop will bring designers from different countries together to collaborate on creative projects.

These activities will complement the exhibition’s business meetings, providing manufacturers, designers and buyers with an opportunity to explore emerging approaches to carpet production and product development.