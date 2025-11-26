Carols Reimagined set to light Up Dubai this December in a magical Christmas concert

Dubai is getting ready for a big dose of festive cheer as Carols Reimagined returns to Zabeel Theatre this December. The popular Christmas concert, presented by Inceptus, brings a fresh and modern twist to traditional holiday music, making it one of the must-see seasonal events in the city.

This year’s edition features a full chamber orchestra performing alongside the acclaimed Nabra Chamber Choir, adding richness and depth to the evening’s arrangements. Audiences can look forward to soulful harmonies, cinematic orchestral moments, and a vibrant mix of global influences on stage.

The concert will also showcase an impressive lineup of artists including Chinua Hawk, Ananya, Dina Stars, Edenojie Reuben, Esther Philander, Jessica Alves, Rachel Mbalie, and Akosua Kyeremanten, supported by standout Dubai-based musicians such as Charlie Keyz, Jerome Deligero, Opoku Sanaa, Steve Bedford, and Tye Tye. Together, they create a warm, uplifting musical experience that reflects the city’s creative spirit and cultural diversity.

"It’s a joyful evening designed for everyone," says Opoku Sanaa, founder and creative director of Inceptus. "With the orchestra, Nabra Chamber Choir, and this talented group of artists, we’re bringing a festive experience that feels familiar yet completely refreshed."

Held at the elegant Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, the concert is an ideal family outing or festive evening out with friends. Expect a cozy atmosphere, uplifting music, and plenty of moments to get into the Christmas spirit.

Event details:

Date: December 2025

Venue: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray