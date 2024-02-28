Carl Runefelt recognised as 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at AIBC Eurasia 2024
The award underscores his remarkable achievements and solidifies his position as a driving force in the Eurasian technology and business landscape
Carl Runefelt, the esteemed CEO of The Moon Group and Founder of cryptojobs.com, has been honored with the distinguished 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the AIBC Eurasia 2024. The AIBC Eurasia Awards, hosted by the AIBC Summit, laud outstanding individuals and companies for their exceptional contributions to technological advancement and innovation in the Eurasian region.
Celebrating Entrepreneurial Excellence
Runefelt's visionary leadership and innovative business acumen have significantly influenced the technology and business landscape in Eurasia. His relentless commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and adept navigation of complex market dynamics have set a benchmark for aspiring entrepreneurs across the region.
AIBC Eurasia 2024: A Platform for Innovation and Leadership
The AIBC Eurasia 2024 summit was organised in Dubai from February 25-27. The event brought together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators, celebrating the latest advancements and developments in AI, blockchain, and other emerging sectors. The platform of AIBS Eurasia provided an opportunity for thought leaders to exchange ideas, foster collaborations, and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the industry.
Upon receiving the award, Runefelt expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award. Everyone says that crypto is the future, but someone has to be there and build the future. I and many other friends who are entrepreneurs in crypto are building the future and I am super happy to be a part of the crypto revolution at this early stage as an entrepreneur."
For more information, visit: https://carlrunefelt.com/