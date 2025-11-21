CARE MENA to kick off on November 26 in Dubai

CARE MENA – the region’s most impactful stage for climate action and clean energy innovation – officially begins on November 26, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Accredited by CPD and organised by Trescon, the event is set to become the leading annual platform shaping the MENA region’s sustainability agenda.

More than 1,000 delegates, including government representatives, global investors, decision-makers, industry leaders, and over 200 investors, will convene for two power-packed days of dialogue, collaboration, and transformative action aimed at accelerating the region’s transition to a low-carbon future.

As the inaugural edition, CARE MENA marks a landmark moment in uniting MENA’s sustainability community under one platform. Curated with guidance from the CARE Alliance — a global coalition of industry leaders, policymakers, and experts — the forum is designed to address the region’s most urgent climate priorities. High-impact discussions, cutting-edge technology showcases, and exclusive networking opportunities will drive the conversations that shape the region’s clean energy transformation.

"We have brought together the region’s sustainability leaders at CARE MENA 2025 to set priorities and drive action," said Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon. "The decisions, partnerships, and innovations emerging from the forum will shape the region’s sustainability trajectory for years to come. This is the forum that sets the sustainability agenda."

Across 26–27 November, delegates will engage in sessions exploring the most pressing climate issues — from clean energy investment and green hydrogen development to ESG frameworks and innovation-led sustainability. The speaker lineup features over 65 global and regional experts, including sessions by Dr Faisal Rashid on the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 roadmap; an all-women panel "Breaking Barriers, Building Futures" exploring women’s leadership in climate action; and a high-level governance discussion with Adib Rashid of Dubai Chambers and Dr Ashraf Gamaleldin, CEO of Hawkamah. The programme also includes a forward-looking debate on the circular fashion economy featuring sustainability leaders from Only Ethikal, NGX Global, Chalhoub Group, and SMEDistrict Group of Companies.

"Decades in UAE tech taught us one thing: you can’t copy-paste Western sustainability tools into the desert. So, we built our own," said Alex Pavan, CEO, emtribe, a powered-by sponsor of CARE. "emtribe is an AI-powered engine designed for GCC realities, linking carbon tracking, compliance, and green finance. CARE is the perfect platform to bring these ideas to the region, connecting the right people and driving practical action."

Adding to the momentum, CARE MENA introduces several exclusive features, including the CARE ESG Awards by Trescon and ESGMena, recognising regional pioneers driving measurable impact; the ClimateTech World Cup, a global pitch competition for breakthrough ClimateTech start-ups; the CARE Launchpad, spotlighting disruptive ideas and new research; and the CARE Innovation Programme, showcasing student-led innovations shaping the region’s sustainable future.

CARE MENA is supported by a strong line-up of sponsors including emtribe, Cero Hero, Enjazponic, and S&P Global — each contributing solutions that advance the region’s climate goals. With major regional and international media outlets covering the event, CARE MENA is poised to amplify the region’s growing leadership in global climate action.

From boardrooms to start-ups, policy to innovation, CARE MENA brings together every voice shaping a sustainable tomorrow.

Follow the conversation and get involved with CARE MENA on LinkedIn and Instagram.