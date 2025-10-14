CARE ESG Awards 2025: Celebrating MENA’s sustainability leaders

Trescon, in partnership with ESG Mena, announced the launch of the CARE ESG Awards — a landmark platform recognising the innovators, organisations, and changemakers redefining sustainability standards across the Middle East and North Africa. The CARE ESG Awards will take place at the inaugural Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum (CARE MENA), co-located with the Digitisation, AI & Emerging Tech Summit (DATE). Together, the two events will convene over 4,000 government, industry, technology, and sustainability leaders.

Built on a rigorous, merit-based evaluation framework, the Awards will recognise excellence across 16 categories driving progress in areas such as clean energy, finance, mobility, agritech, healthcare, governance, and technology. From disruptive start-ups and corporates to youth advocates and senior leaders, the Awards honour those shaping a more resilient, low-carbon future for the region.

Naveen Bharadwaj, group CEO, Trescon, said: "Across the MENA region, we’re witnessing transformative climate ambition take shape through bold clean energy projects and ESG leadership. With the CARE ESG Awards, we at Trescon are building a global platform that recognises this progress, inspires collaboration, and accelerates the region’s role in defining a more sustainable world."

Together with ESG Mena, the region’s first independent ESG knowledge hub, the Awards uphold credibility, transparency, and reach. ESG Mena’s expertise — spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, and beyond — ensures that recognition is strictly merit-based, highlighting genuine leadership and measurable impact across the ESG landscape.

A distinguished jury panel drawn from respected organisations will oversee the selection process. Their collective expertise guarantees that winners embody the highest standards of environmental, social, and governance leadership.

Saleh Jafar, founder and CEO, ESG Mena, added: "Since founding ESG Mena, our mission has been to cut through the noise and spotlight initiatives that deliver measurable results. Partnering with Trescon ensures that recognition is based on evidence and outcomes, and that the region’s true sustainability leaders get the visibility they deserve."

Winners will gain regional and international recognition as benchmarks of sustainability excellence, positioning their work as models for replication and scale. Beyond the accolade, they will unlock opportunities to engage directly with policymakers, investors, and industry leaders shaping the MENA region’s sustainable future.

The awards will also feature a Sustainability Fashion Show, showcasing collections crafted from recycled materials, ethical fabrics, and circular design principles.

The CARE ESG Awards, by Trescon and ESG Mena, stand as a beacon of measurable climate action, corporate responsibility, and sustainable innovation — celebrating those who lead with courage, vision, and integrity.

For more information, visit: www.careforsustainability.com/careesg-awards