Cardano, Safemoon, and Rocketize — New frontiers in the crypto space

By Emily Milton Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 4:32 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 4:34 PM

The advent of cryptocurrency has brought about great platforms. These platforms provide different features to ease the burden faced by financial institutions. For example, Rocketize (JATO) was created to combat trading limitations.

Most cryptocurrencies venture into different systems to further widen their reach. For example, SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) and Cardano (ADA) launched into Web3 to provide opportunities for users to build Decentralized applications (dApps) and participate in the NFT marketplace.

Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency coin designed to be a decentralized application development platform. This platform serves a variety of purposes. However, the sole purpose is for identity management and traceability.

Meanwhile, SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency token that is under the category of meme coins. It provides a robust environment where it supports NFT and digital collectables. Also, it aims to integrate the open-sea NFT marketplace into its wallet.

Rocketize (JATO) is no different from these coins in this regard. It is a meme coin set to take charge of the NFT marketplace. It has set a series of events and programs to cater to the need of traders in the NFT marketplace.

Furthermore, Rocketize (JATO) is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. This network allows it to run on smart contracts and develop Decentralized applications. These applications can further be used to help the NFT marketplace.

Each of these coins provides different solutions to the market with varying systems of support. For example, Cardano (ADA) leverages mathematics to give a probably secure Blockchain. SafeMoon (SAFEMOON), on the other hand, reduces the plague of high volatility and premature selling of investors.

Rocketize (JATO) has devised a method to reduce high volatility. It differs from Safemoon (SAFEMOON). It charges its sellers a 10% fee before selling. Then 50% will be distributed to other holders.

Although Rocketize (JATO) also attaches a percentage fee to each transaction, it is not as high as Safemoon (SAFEMOON). It charges 2% per transaction, while holders receive one-half of the charge levied. It further burns its coins in circulation, thereby stabilizing volatility.

Cardano (ADA) and Safemoon (SAFEMOON) are cryptocurrencies leading the market today. However, they face stiff competition with other top coins from different categories. Rocketize (JATO) aims to conquer these competitions to soar above them.

Why Rocketize (JATO) will Soar Above Cardano (ADA) and Safemoon (SAFEMOON)

Communities are the backbone of the crypto space. Most cryptocurrencies thrive because of the strength of their community. The Atomic Nation, the Rocketize token's most potent feature, is its community. Rocketize (JATO) capitalizes on the potential of its community by leveraging decentralized governance and tools.

The fundamental goal is for community members to have complete control over their assets. Therefore, Rocketize (JATO) operates under a decentralized autonomous organization that gives users the transparency and control they need.

Furthermore, Rocketize (JATO) will gain much popularity as a meme coin on the internet and social media platforms. It will be involved in producing memes, graphics, animations, podcasts, and videos. All these will be used for educational and content purposes.

Rocketize (JATO) is set to launch into space. It has initiated a space program to create an avenue to integrate cryptocurrency technologies in orbit. In addition, it plans to explore new frontiers to benefit humanity.

Rocketize (JATO) will soon begin its presale. It offers lots of bonuses to enjoy. You can earn based on the Fiat amount you deposit. For example, you can deposit between $100 - $2500 and earn a bonus ranging from 1% to 45%! Another sweet deal is the referral bonus. Both you and the person you invite are paid bonuses. Here, if $100 was deposited, $40 will be given as a bonus to both of you.

Rocketize (JATO) is a high-valued meme coin set to revolutionize the crypto space. You should be part of this trend as it provides a safe system to trade, mint NFTs, and develop apps, while still controlling volatility.

