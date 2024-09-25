Car Garage Expert opens new location in Al Quoz, Dubai

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 4:23 PM

Car Garage Expert, an emerging leader in automotive repair and servicing, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest, fully-equipped car garage in Al Quoz, Dubai. The state-of-the-art service centre aims to provide residents and businesses with a reliable and efficient auto repair solution right in the heart of one of Dubai’s most vibrant industrial and commercial areas.

As Dubai continues to grow and become more congested, the demand for trustworthy car repair services has never been greater. For those looking for a garage near me in Dubai, Car Garage Expert is the best option. With a comprehensive range of services and a commitment to excellence, the new facility is set to become the go-to destination for drivers seeking automotive care in Al Quoz and beyond.

"We're excited to offer our services in Al Quoz and reach more car owners in Dubai," said Muhammad Fahad, founder of Car Garage Expert. "Our aim is to be your go-to destination for all vehicle maintenance needs. We want to ensure that all our customers receive excellent service, whether they need routine maintenance, major repairs, or roadside assistance throughout Dubai."

Car Garage Expert has built a reputation for providing professional, efficient, and straightforward services. The new garage features cutting-edge technology and a team of skilled technicians dedicated to delivering the highest standard of care for every vehicle.

Comprehensive Range of Services

The new car garage in Al Quoz will offer a wide array of services, including:

Car Maintenance

Advanced Car Repairs

Car AC Services

Complete Car Repair Services

Body Repair

24/7 Roadside Assistance With these extensive services, Car Garage Expert is equipped to handle all types of vehicles, from everyday sedans to luxury cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles. The Al Quoz location boasts upgraded diagnostic and repair equipment, allowing the team to quickly and accurately identify issues, reducing downtime and getting vehicles back on the road as swiftly as possible. For drivers looking for a reliable garage near them in Dubai, Car Garage Expert in Al Quoz represents a fresh and trustworthy option in the automotive repair landscape.

To learn more about the new Al Quoz auto repair garage and to schedule your next appointment, go to https://cargarageexpert.com/ or call 055 5797960.