Capillary named a leader in the loyalty technology solutions report by top independent research firm

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM

Capillary Technologies, a customer loyalty SaaS platform, has been named a Leader in 'The Forrester WaveTM: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023” report. Capillary’s Loyalty+ has earned 5/5 for 13 of the 28 criteria evaluated by Forrester.

The report, authored by Mary Pilecki and Cole Walsh, says that brands continue to invest in loyalty programs and loyalty technology solutions to help them engage and retain consumers — who are cutting back on spending and looking for more deals in response to higher prices. And according to Forrester’s Marketing Survey, 2023, “53 per cent of B2C marketing decision-makers plan to increase their spend on loyalty technology in 2023, and economic uncertainty and scrutiny of marketing budgets have renewed marketers’ focus on the profitability of their loyalty strategies.”

Naming Capillary as a leader, the report states: “Capillary Technologies excels with robust tech capabilities and AI-powered nudges. Capillary Technologies offers a commerce solution, a customer data platform (CDP), and a loyalty platform, and expanded its loyalty reach by acquiring Persuade — a customer experience (CX) technology company — in 2021. Since then, Capillary has enhanced capabilities in its Loyalty+ offering for global clients in APAC, EMEA, and NA.”.

In a Wave evaluation where 12 of the most significant vendors were considered, Capillary was evaluated to be one of only three leaders. “For us, this Forrester citation firmly establishes Capillary as a front-runner in the loyalty solutions space globally. For more than a decade now, we’ve helped hundreds of large enterprises realise the power of technology in delivering highly efficient loyalty programmes to achieve the desired business outcomes. The evaluation in the Forrester Wave as a leader is, in our opinion, a validation for the hard work the team has put in relentlessly over the years in helping brand marketers achieve extraordinary results and achieve customer loyalty as an outcome,” says Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies.

The report further goes on to state: “Loyalty+ outpaces many in this competitive set because of robust functionality and a flexible data model. It excels in both loyalty programme management and marketing, as well as in creating actionable insights from both customer and business data. And the platform’s 'nudges' feature leverages AI/ML to give marketers prescriptive advice on everything from programme optimisation to campaign management.”